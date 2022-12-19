Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Drops By 14.4%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.36. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,057. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

