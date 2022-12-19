Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Drops By 14.4%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
DIN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.36. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,057. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
