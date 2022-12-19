Short Interest in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Drops By 13.9%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $204,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

