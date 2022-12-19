Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Decreases By 15.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Burford Capital Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BUR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,840. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
