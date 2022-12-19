Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Decreases By 15.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BUR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,840. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

