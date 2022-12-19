Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. 256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ryerson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ryerson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

