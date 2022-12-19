Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $385.12. 72,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

