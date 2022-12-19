Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.62. 3,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

