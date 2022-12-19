Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.34. 70,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,470,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.