Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 615,902 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $55.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

