Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.69 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Render Token has a market cap of $113.02 million and $4.69 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.06 or 0.05339859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00488567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.31 or 0.28947590 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

