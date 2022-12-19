Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. 8,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,877. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

