Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.04. 6,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

