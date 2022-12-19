Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. 85,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

