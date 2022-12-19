Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,276 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

RF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

