Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.68. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

