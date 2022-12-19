Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.39. 5,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,822. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

