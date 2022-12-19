Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 447 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.