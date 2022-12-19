Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $173,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,954. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

