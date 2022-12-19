Ramin Sayar Sells 32,719 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 32,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $271,567.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 959,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.