Ramin Sayar Sells 32,719 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 32,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $271,567.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 959,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

