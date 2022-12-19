Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $105.09 or 0.00632799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $26.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.23 or 0.05149317 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00487577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.50 or 0.28887962 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
