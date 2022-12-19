PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $345,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 21,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.