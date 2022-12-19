PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 3.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,001 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

