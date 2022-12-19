PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $36.12

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $33.33. PureTech Health shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Stock Down 15.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

