Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

