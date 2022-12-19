ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Position Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 2,083.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,052,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

