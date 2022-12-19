Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $140,121.83 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.06 or 0.05339859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00488567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.31 or 0.28947590 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

