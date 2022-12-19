Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 8522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $38,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $4,602,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

