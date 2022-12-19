Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 8522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
