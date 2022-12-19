Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Up to $70.74

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.74, but opened at $73.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,044,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

