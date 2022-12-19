Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $68.40. 104,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

