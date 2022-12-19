Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

