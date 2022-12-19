Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.