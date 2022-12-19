Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 800 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.79. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $198.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

