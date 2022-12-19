Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $305,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,139. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

