Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

