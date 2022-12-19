Old Port Advisors Sells 998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

