NuCypher Price Hits $0.0894 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $902,431.07 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

