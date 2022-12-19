Northside Capital Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,124 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Chico’s FAS worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHS remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,698. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

