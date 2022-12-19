Northside Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 2.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $140.38. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,383. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

