NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $595,669.10 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. NFT has a total market cap of $595,669.10 and approximately $136.40 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014494 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00220138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01618903 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

