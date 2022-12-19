Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,685 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318,766. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

