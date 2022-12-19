Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $50.33. 5,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,190. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

