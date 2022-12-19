Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,159 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

fuboTV Stock Down 4.1 %

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

FUBO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,019. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

