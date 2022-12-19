Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NBW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. 30,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,751. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
