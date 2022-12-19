Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NBW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. 30,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,751. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

