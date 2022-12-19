NEAR Protocol Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $55.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021895 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,293,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,293,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32681863 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $40,137,548.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

