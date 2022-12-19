National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $43,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.1% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $280.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,461. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

