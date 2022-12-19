National Bank of Canada FI Has $49.04 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,821 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 589,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,341,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

