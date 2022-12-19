National Bank of Canada FI Has $34.62 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

