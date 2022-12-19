Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $24,252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.47. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

