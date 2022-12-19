Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.58. 83,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

