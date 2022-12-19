Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.60. 15,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $266.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

