Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,632. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

