Monumental Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.04. 483,593 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08.

